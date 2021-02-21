Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CVS Health Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.