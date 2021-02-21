Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SP Plus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

SP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $30.76 on Friday. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

