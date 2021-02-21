Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447,463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $955,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

