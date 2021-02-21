Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.70 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00004652 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,071.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.79 or 0.03364459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00393619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.81 or 0.01230917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00419653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.18 or 0.00429099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027104 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00280529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,271,525 coins and its circulating supply is 28,967,803 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

