Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

ERRPF opened at $18.84 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

