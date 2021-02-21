Essentia (ESS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 95.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 194.7% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.