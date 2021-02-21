Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51,854.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 105.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $428,415.61 and $51,854.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.27 or 0.03362804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,187,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,158,276 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.