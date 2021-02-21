EtherGem 1-Day Volume Tops $859.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $338,345.98 and $859.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

