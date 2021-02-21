Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $681,474.34 and $66,964.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.58 or 0.00775499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.86 or 0.04482914 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

