Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $59.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

