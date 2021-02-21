EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.50 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $30,545.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.62 or 0.00779303 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,126,016,101 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

