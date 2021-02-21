Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Evedo has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.