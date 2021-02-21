EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $130,743.26 and $118,719.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00073324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1,256.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00137169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

