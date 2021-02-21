EvenCoin Market Cap Hits $123,062.23 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $123,062.23 and approximately $112,803.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00071144 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002400 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010151 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

