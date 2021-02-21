Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

