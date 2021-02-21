Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 11,590 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.98% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 268.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $130.75 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

