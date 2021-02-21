Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,371,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,055,000 after buying an additional 103,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.