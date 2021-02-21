Evensky & Katz LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 745,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

