Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

