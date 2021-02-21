Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 866,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $34.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

