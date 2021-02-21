Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $34.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.