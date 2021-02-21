Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 476 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $391.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

