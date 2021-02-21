Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 60,646 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,646 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 26.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $214,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SCHB opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

