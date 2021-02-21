ExclusiveCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,471.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $7,471.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00291797 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040110 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

