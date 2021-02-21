Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

