Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

