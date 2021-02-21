EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $227,006.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

