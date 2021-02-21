EXMR FDN Market Cap Reaches $96,457.02 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $96,457.02 and $39,178.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00057409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.00770910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.10 or 0.04509981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038881 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars.

