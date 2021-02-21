Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $3.26 million and $48,955.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.56 or 0.03363396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00394314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.50 or 0.01222303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.79 or 0.00426077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00428997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00277025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

