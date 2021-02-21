Expanse (EXP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,408.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $58,408.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,392.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.56 or 0.03424749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00398928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.09 or 0.01212853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00443888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.00410198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00290117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

