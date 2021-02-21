Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

