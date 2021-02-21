Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $11.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $40.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.33 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.14 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $356.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

