FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $945,980.99 and $758,859.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FTI is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

