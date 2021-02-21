FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $79,131.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.