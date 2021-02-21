Fantom Price Tops $0.38 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 58.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $961.30 million and $421.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 123.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.00768304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00042486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.03 or 0.04484946 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.