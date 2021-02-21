FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,162 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

