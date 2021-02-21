FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,927 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,901,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

