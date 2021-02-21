FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $710.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $730.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

