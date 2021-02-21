FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

