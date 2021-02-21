FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $570.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

