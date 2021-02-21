FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,703.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $486.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

