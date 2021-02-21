FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,171 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,181,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.