FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 31,473 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

