FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 8,077 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

