FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

