FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

IEMG stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

