FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

