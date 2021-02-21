FDx Advisors Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

