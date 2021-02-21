FDx Advisors Inc. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $111.99 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

