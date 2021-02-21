FDx Advisors Inc. Has $13.38 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

